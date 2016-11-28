An eye for an eye

A day at the museum: Whether it is the Mona Lisa, Starry Night or Guernica, this artsy Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses is right on track for a museum visit.

A day at the beach: This pair of Rayban sunnies – in a geometric winning shape – is your best bet for a splashing adventure at the beach.

A romantic dinner at a restaurant: When it comes to dining in a local restaurant, you’ll need a pair of simple yet elegant eyewear to complement your dress and this pair from Coach fits the bill perfectly.

A day being a shopaholic: Wear this cool Burberry sunglasses while you shop to your heart’s content, for it'll sparkle as much as your new purchases.

A day strolling around the city: Take your time exploring the new city with this Rayban rose-tinted glasses. It will give you the best view of a skyscraper or historical ruins.

THE travel season is upon us again. This highly-anticipated time of the year is where you try to strike off your bucket list by adding another stamp to your passport. No matter where in the world your travel takes you to, seize your journey with some fancy eyewear that adds a little sugar and spice to your day.

Here are some of the best sunglasses to accompany you throughout your travel. From the museum to the beach, be it a romantic dinner in a restaurant or a simple day strolling around the city, there is bound to be a perfect one for each occasion.

(Click the pictures in the gallery to view the sunglasses.)