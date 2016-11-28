Tony Fernandes to meet Pope Francis

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Tony Fernandes is set to meet with Pope Francis on Saturday.

The AirAsia Group chief executive officer shared the news on Facebook earlier today and said he is looking forward to meeting the Pope.

"Anthony FRANCIS Fernandes is going to meet Pope Francis on Saturday. What should I say to him or ask him? Met many people in my life but this will be a highlight," he said.

Several Facebook users urged Fernandes to invite the Pope to visit Malaysia and one follower even suggested that he should prepare a special AirAsia plane with a giant image of Pope Francis for the visit.

In his posting which has been shared over 33 times at press time, Fernandes said the Pope's open mind is something many leaders could learn from.

He also joked that it would be cool if he could swap caps with the Pope, but added that it was not likely to happen.