Fans have 3 more days to cast vote for Faiz in battle for Puskas award

PETALING JAYA: It's just a matter of days before world football governing body FIFA announces its shortlist of three players for the Puskas Award from the 10 nominated.

In the running for the award are some of the world's best players like Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona.

Also in the mix is Malaysia's very own Mohd Faiz Subri who scored a spectacular goal for Penang against Pahang in a Super League match on Feb 16.

Nobody in the Bandaraya Pulau Pinang Stadium could have imagined the trajectory of the ball as Faiz stepped up to take that now-famous free kick some distance away from goal.

His shot produced a swerve so wicked that Pahang goalkeeper Mohd Nasril Nourdin stood no chance.

While whatsapp messages are circling that Faiz is in one of the top positions for the award, FIFA will not release any official updates till Dec 3 when it makes the announcement of the shortlisted candidates.

So, Malaysians go to the FIFA website (FIFA.com) and cast your vote for Mohd Faiz.

The Puskas Award, which FIFA started in 2009, is named after famed Hungarian player Ference Puskas, considered one of the finest centre forwards the game has seen.