Violent video of man hitting another man with bamboo stick goes viral (Video)

Posted on 28 November 2016 - 04:49pm Last updated on 29 November 2016 - 12:45am

PETALING JAYA: A video of a man repeatedly hitting another man with a bamboo stick has gone viral on social media.

The 51-second video that has been making the rounds shows the victim being beaten repeatedly with a bamboo stick to his legs while being backed into a corner.

The attacker struck at him with force while an accomplice stood idle watching the whole scene unfold.

The victim was pleading for him to stop while wincing and cowering in the corner.

The attacker can be heard asking the victim if he wants more beatings in the video.

It is not known what caused the altercation or when the incident took place.

The video has since been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook and has received over 900 comments.

However the source of the video is not known.

The viral video drew outrage from netizens with many asking for the police to step in and investigate.