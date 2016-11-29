Press Digest - Don't politicise issue of recognising UEC

PETALING JAYA: Dong Zong president Datuk Vincent Lau said the issue of recognising UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) should not be politicised again.

He said efforts to develop education should be viewed with an open mind, the Chinese press reported today.

Lau said UEC is now recognised by many top universities around the world and its holders are readily admitted to local private higher learning institutions, an indication that there is no problem with its standard.

He said this in response to Malay students group Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung's (GPMS) call on Sunday to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak not to recognise UEC, saying the examination system is not in line with the national education policy.

Lau pointed out that the government allows overseas students who do not hold STPM qualification to study in local universities while dragging its feet on recognising UEC.

He said Dong Zong is ready to engage any organisation on their opinions of UEC.

On another issue, Lau said Dong Zong is keeping close tabs on the phenomenon of Chinese independent schools deviating from the proposals contained in "The Blue-print for Chinese Independent Schools", and reminded these schools "not to compromise themselves".

Without naming names, Lau said some of the schools are concentrating more on preparing students for government-sanctioned examinations than for the UEC examination.

This is against the principles of the "Blue-print", he said.