Fire razes five squatter houses in Likas

KOTA KINABALU: A fire today destroyed five squatter houses in Likas near here.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that no one was injured in the noon fire.

Twenty-two fire-fighters were rushed there in two trucks from the Lintas station after the department was notified at 12.39pm, it said, adding that the fire was put out at 12.56pm.

The cause of the fire and damage had yet to be determined, it said. — Bernama