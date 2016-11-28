'Giant Wet Buble', latest attraction at Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Waterpark

The 10-foot 'Giant Wet Bubble', the only one of its kind in the country and South East Asia, is the latest attraction at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Waterpark.

Visitors having fun at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Waterpark.

IPOH: A 10-foot 'Giant Wet Bubble', the only one of its kind in the country and South East Asia, is the latest attraction at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort Waterpark.

Its general manager Kamal Huessein (correct name) said the attraction was popular among the visitors since its introduction on Oct 26.

Besides the 'Giant Wet Bubble', other fun activities will be held at the resort especially on Saturdays and Sundays.

The resort is also offering attractive packages and discounts throughout the school holidays so that visitors can spend time with family and friends.

Kamal said to kick start the events in conjunction with the school holidays the resort held a "Splashing Family Fun Day" last Saturday with some 2,000 visitors.