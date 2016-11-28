Company director fined for making false police report

PETALING JAYA: A company director was fined RM4,000, in default five months' jail, by the magistrate's court today for lodging a false police report.

Magistrate Atiqah Abd Karim@Husaini handed down the sentence on Khang Siew Ling, 44, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Khang was charged with fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction with imprisonment of a businessman for criminal intimidation.

The woman was alleged to have committed the offence in the office of Zone 3 Investigating Officer at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters here at 8.43pm last Nov 7.

Khang was charged under Section 195 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, on conviction.

DPP N. Sivashangari prosecuted, while Khang was represented by lawyer Datin Raj Preet Kaur.

In the same court, a mechanic Teh Weng Horng was sentenced to four months' jail for theft, to be served from today.

Teh, 23, pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet belonging to an accountant, Farrel Tayne, 30, at Restoran Kayu Manis, ground floor 19 City Mall, USJ 19, Subang Jaya here at 10.30pm last Nov 24. — Bernama