M-Bike system to be introduced at both Malaysia-Singapore entry points on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Secured Automated Clearance System for Malaysian Citizen Motorcyclists (M-BIKE) starting Nov 30 is expected to reduce motorcycle lane congestion by 50% at the Malaysia-Singapore entry points.

The Home Ministry in a statement today said the system would be implemented at both Malaysia-Singapore entry points situated at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) (Second Link), Johor Bahru.

"Through the system, inspecting travel documents at the Malaysia-Singapore entry points would be through the automated system. Through the M-BIKE system, the inspection time would be reduced to between eight and 10 seconds compared to the earlier method which took between 12 and 15 seconds for each motorcycle," said the statement.

The CIQ has 100 lanes while the KSAB has 50 lanes.

Motorcyclists and pillion riders are urged to immediately register at the One Stop Centre (OSC) that operates 24 hours a day at the CIQ and KSAB to ensure a smooth implementation of the system.

According to the statement Malaysians above 18 with a valid passport with a minimum expiry date of six months can register under M-BIKE which is free.

For more information, motorcyclists are urged to surf the www.mbike.my website or contact 07-2182400 (24 hours). — Bernama