Lucky draw gets people to settle their assessment bills in Ipoh

IPOH: The offer of lucky draw prizes by the Ipoh City Council turned out to be good as many property owners settled their assessment bills for a year, thus seeing a marked reduction in outstanding arrears.

Ipoh City mayor Datuk Zamri Man (pix) said the draws held the past few years had contributed tremendously in people settling their payments.

"Some 95% of the bills have been settled by owners this month," he told reporters after chairing the council's full board meeting here today.

He also launched the lucky draw event with Proton Saga as the grand prize for those who settle their 2017 assessment bill for one year.

Thirty other prizes including motorcycles and electrical goods also awaits the lucky winners.

Zamri noted this year 40% payment of arrears had been settled.

There are about RM29 million in arrears accumulated over five to six years.

He also asked property owners who faced financial difficulties to meet council officers to reschedule their payments.

"Those who fail to settle their payments will have their movable properties seized," he added.