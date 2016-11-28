Wanita Umno members urged to double their efforts when campaigning for 14th GE

KUALA LUMPUR: Skuad Sayang patron Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is also the Prime Minister's wife, has urged Wanita Umno members to double their efforts when campaigning for the upcoming 14th general election (GE14).

She cited the Skuad Sayang's personal touch which can be used as a guide to garner the rakyat's support for the party gearing up to the GE14.

"The strength displayed with more than three million Wanita members as part of the largest political party in Malaysia is a force to be reckoned with due to their social welfare efforts," she said, adding women have the advantage with their "gentle touch" which is an asset to attract the voters' attention.

She further advised them to utilise the social media as the public depended on it as a primary platform for news and enhance their communication with the public.

She cited the United States' president-elect Donald Trump's ability to win in the country's election due to his communication skills.

This was apparent when Trump had personally contacted the prime minister recently, she said.

She was speaking to some 191 Wanita wing division chiefs here today during the Skuad Sayang national level ceremony.

Present also was the movement's chief commissioner Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil and SUPP Wanita chief Datin Jennifer Chee.