Pahang Wildlife Dept probes claim on presence of wild tigers in Sungai Karang

KUANTAN: The Pahang Wildlife and National Parks Department will investigate claims on the presence of tigers around Sungai Karang here, which had gone viral on Facebook.

Its deputy director, Mohd Zaide Mohamed Zin said the department received a report on the presence of tigers last week but there had been no evidence thus far to support such claims.

He said a report lodged by the owner of a cowshed claimed that one of his cow was dead while another had been injured by tigers.

"However, investigations are still ongoing as our officers failed to enter the cowshed which was locked, despite had been there several times to meet the owner.

"We want members of the public to be careful and to contact the department immediately should they have more information," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, an individual posted pictures and status on "Warga Kuantan" Facebook page claiming that three tigers were roaming around Sungai Karang, and urged the public to be vigilant of their children's whereabouts as well as to cut down outdoor activities.

It also claimed that since a tiger had been caught earlier, the other tigers were angry and probably seeking revenge since four cows had been killed by the dangerous wild animals.

On the pictures of footprints uploaded on social media, Mohd Zaide said those were the footprints of dogs.

"The photo of a chained tiger was not the tiger (that we) captured. Logically, a (wild) tiger is not as tame as that when it is chained. If that is the newly caught tiger, the chains will certainly break just like that," he added. — Bernama