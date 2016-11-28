Tengku Adnan gives advice on political careers

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today advised Malaysian students abroad not to pursue a career in politics if they do not have the passion to help the people and develop the nation.

He said some of these students only engaged in politics because they wanted to get certain rewards such as projects.

"Politics is not a career ... there must be passion to help the people and country. When people hear that salaries have gone up, they all want to become elected representatives.

"I advise all students, especially those abroad, to focus on their studies. If they have the passion to help the people, then they can become elected representatives upon their return," he said when addressing a get-together of the Umno Overseas Clubs in conjunction with the 2016 Umno General Assembly opening here today.

He also advised students abroad not to be easily influenced by the information on social media if they did not know it was authentic.

Tengku Adnan, who is the Federal Territories Minister, said some people in opposition political parties often used the social media as a platform to disseminate inaccurate information on the government to garner the support of young people.

President of the Council of Presidents of Umno Overseas Clubs Afiq Adham Muhamad Fadhil said the participation of the clubs in the general assembly would provide the opportunity to express what the students had in mind. — Bernama