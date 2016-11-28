Badruddin Amiruldin calls on delegates to show maturity

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin called on delegates to the 2016 Umno General Assembly opening here today to express their opinions and participate in the debate with maturity.

They should also observe etiquette and manners when delivering their views so that the meeting could proceed without any hindrance, he said to reporters after attending the Chillax Programme here.

"We have never stopped any delegate from speaking because they are voicing the views of the grassroots and they have a right to do so.

"However, as a mature party with trained members, Umno requires them to deliver their speeches with decorum. The people will then see Umno as a strong party in any circumstances," he said.

Badruddin said he was confident the general assembly, scheduled for tomorrow to Dec 3, would be smooth despite the many challenges the party faced currently. — Bernama