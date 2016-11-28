Penang state govt forms task force with drainage dept to prevent landslides

GEORGE TOWN: The state government recently formed a task force with the Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) as a precautionary measure to monitor and prevent future landslides in the state.

Executive Councillor for the local government, Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the task force named 'Ops lumpur" will be responsible for conducting checks at construction and other potentially dangerous sites.

He said the task force will consist of officers from the state government and DID who will ensure developers comply with engineering requirements as stipulated by the authorities.

"The task force will conduct operations from time to time", he said during his technical visit to the Air Itam state constituency early this morning.

Chow said details on the task force will be discussed soon and visits will be carried out from next year at all construction sites in the state.

"The task force will be operational next year with regular spot checks at construction sites", he said, adding stringent engineering requirements must be followed by developers failing which stop work orders can be issuee to errant developers.

Chow also said safety measures taken by the state administration to mitigate landslides follows the Hulu Selangor incident in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

In the incident, hundreds of residents had to be evacuated following the incident.

Early this month, the main road connecting Teluk Bahang and Batu Feringghi were closed following a landslide caused by a heavy downpour which also caused the road to partly collapse.

The landslide was caused by a heavy downpour early in the morning, forcing the Public Works Department to declare the road unsafe and closed to the public.

The road was opened to the public on Nov 19.

Several landslides were also reported in Penang due to the high tide season which caused heavy down pours across the state.