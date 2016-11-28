Gov't delivery systems reached 95% satisfactory mark: Mampu

LABUAN: The overall performance of the government delivery system has reached 95% of the people's satisfactory level.

Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) director-general Datuk Seri Zainal Rahim Seman said the government delivery system was improving with various platforms introduced by the unit to tailor them to the people's needs.

"We have provided more than 11,000 online delivery systems for members of the public to access to the various ministries' websites related to the current development issues.

"And as a result, the people have shown acceptance to our delivery system, as we have achieved at least 87% of the people's satisfactory through the information technology (ICT) system," he told reporters after making a visit to the Patau-Patau water village here today.

Zainal said Mampu, which is gearing towards enhancing the delivery system with emphasis on a people centric delivery system, was now moving towards achieving 95% of the people's satisfactory level.

"We want to build the system that is acceptable to the people, not merely seen as the government centric system," he said.

He also said the unit has come up with a guideline book for the various government bodies to address various issues and views in the social media.

"We are working together with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) and IT-related agencies to exchange ideas to come with better solutions on the issues highlighted in the social media and to find better ways for people to have easy access to government matters," he said.

Zainal earlier attended a meeting with government officials at Labuan Corporation here on enhancing the delivery system in their respective organisations. — Bernama