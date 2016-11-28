Call to stop recruiting workers from Myanmar

ALOR STAR: An association has called on the government to cease recruiting migrant workers from Myanmar in protest against the oppression of the Rohingya ethnic minority there.

The call was made by the Association of Former Immigration Staff of Malaysia.

Its president, Lt Col Che Hassan Che Johan, said migrants from other countries could easily take the place of the Myanmar workers.

"We also urge the government to stop extending the work permit of the Myanmar workers already in the country and arrest illegal Myanmar migrants," he said to reporters. — Bernama