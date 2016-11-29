Police uncover drug processing labs, detain 10 suspects

Posted on 28 November 2016 - 10:09pm Last updated on 28 November 2016 - 10:15pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 10 suspects for alleged involvement in drug processing activities in Ipoh today, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

The suspects, comprising locals and foreigners, were detained by a team from Bukit Aman's Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), he said on his official Twitter account.

He congratulated the STING for its success during which it uncovered two drug processing laboratories and seized 16.8kg of syabu.

