Customs dept forms armed team to overcome threats, intimidation during operations

SETIU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has set up an armed tactical team known as the Customs Operational Battle Force Response Assault (Cobra) to aid its enforcement operations which are often exposed to threats and intimidation.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad said currently, a total of 23 officers nationwide had joined the team which also known as field operation combat.

"This team serves as a strike and support team, particularly for the operations by the Enforcement Division to help its officers in dealing with high-profile and high-risk cases.

"We often received threats such as intimidation; obstacles; and harrasment by 'tontos' while on duty. So, this Cobra (team) will be mobilised to protect the raiding team from all kinds of threats," he told reporters after launching the team at the Royal Malaysia Police Shooting Range in Lembah Bidung here today.

Khazali said the team members would appear like military's special forces unit, equipped with tactical uniform, masks and firearms, in addition to moving in a small group depending on the risk level of a case.

He said the first batch of the team, involving 23 officers, underwent training at the General Operations Force Training Centre in Ulu Kinta, Perak from July 18 to Aug 16.

Khazali said the training modules which included theoretical and practical exercises, were designed to equip its officers with physical and mental strengths as well as skills in dealing with any threat while on the field.

He also targeted to station the team members nationwide in two years' time in the efforts to combat transborder crimes.

"As for now, Cobra will be stationed at the headquarters and they will be mobilised to other states if there are special raids and vice versa," said Khazali, adding that the department received about 16 threat and intimidation cases throughout this year. — Bernama