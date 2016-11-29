Hong Kong Education Bureau offers scholarship for 10 Malaysian students

PUTRAJAYA: The Government of Hong Kong's Special Administrative Region (SAR) Education Bureau today launched a Hong Kong Scholarship initiative for 10 Malaysians or "Belt and Road" students to pursue their studies at Hong Kong universities for the academic year 2017/2018.

The scholarship was announced by the education bureau's secretary Eddie Ng Hak-Kim after meeting Higher Education Deputy Minister Mary Yap Kain Ching at the Higher Education Ministry here today.

"The scholarship can further internationalise and diversify the Hong Kong higher education sector and enrich our pool of human capital with talent, global vision and international network.

"At the same time, the scholarship awardees can act as ambassadors to strengthen exchange and people to people bond between Hong Kong and Malaysia," Ng said in a statement released after the meeting.

He said the new scholarship scheme was the outcome of a memorandum of understanding on education cooperation between Hong Kong and Malaysia in 2015.

Ng added that all scholarship recipients will receive up to HK$120,000 (RM69,000) per annum to cover education fees and in addition receive cost of living expenses of HK$50,000 (RM29,000) a year.

In total, the scholarship for the 10 students is worth HK$6.8 million (RM3.9 million) for the entire four-year undergraduate studies while the scholarship is supported by donations from Chinese Manufacturers' Association (CMA) chairman Li Sau Hung Eddy Special Fund, he said.

Ng said candidates will have to submit their applications for admission to the participating universities in Hong Kong and the universities will then nominate the scholarship recipients to the Hong Kong Education Bureau before the Malaysian Higher Education Ministry makes its recommendation for the nominated students.

The successful students will receive their scholarship in September 2017, he said.

The participating universities in this scholarship programme are City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Lingnan University, Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Education University of Hong Kong.

Also participating in the scholarship programme are the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts.

Details of the scholarship is available in the "Study in Hong Kong" website.

Ng also said Malaysia is the second country after Indonesia to receive such a scholarship scheme in 2015. — Bernama