Simpler procedures to obtain GST relief for people with disabilities

PUTRAJAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is simplifying the procedures for people with disabilities (OKU) to obtain GST relief for purchase of aid effective Jan 1 next year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said at the moment, they were required to apply through any registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) to obtain GST relief.

"We have received complaints that the process to obtain GST relief for them to purchase aid is complicated," she told the media after chairing the 3/2016 meeting of National Council for the Disabled at her ministry today.

As such, she said the existing nine-step process for them to apply for the GST relief would be simplified to only four steps next year.

Rohani said under the new process, the disabled persons or their representatives would only have to go to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and produce their OKU card to obtain the form for the GST relief form and then go to any registered pharmacists to buy the aid.

"They are advised to keep the receipts for their purchase for audit purpose," she added.

In a related development, Rohani said that In this regard, the minister said effective Jan 1 next year, the range of aid with GST relief for the OKU would be extended to another 20 items from s11 currently.

The new GST-free items are callipers, prosthetics and orthotic, motorized wheelchair, home care/hospital bed, braille display, vibrating alarm indicators, flashing/signalling device, magnifier, special lenses, optical character recognition equipment, medical cushion, ripple mattress, walking frame, crutches and rubber ends, vehicle wheelchair lift and restraints, portable ramps, hand controls for driving, shower chair and teletypewriter.

The present list of 11 disability equipment with GST relief are artificial limbs, wheelchair, electrically/mechanically adjustable bed designed for handicapped, braille embossers, pick-up sticks, text telephone, whistling cup, white canes, specialised footwear, hearing aid and low vision aid.

She said the GST relief for all the items was only for disabled people registered with the Welfare Department.

"As such, we encourage the disabled people to register with JKM so that they can enjoy the various facilities and privileges," she said.

As at November 2016, there are 404,000 disabled people registered with JKM. — Bernama