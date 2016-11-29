Malaria cases in Pos Kemar Orang Asli settlement rise to 84

IPOH: Five more cases of malaria were detected today in the Orang Asli settlement of Pos Kemar in Gerik, raising the total number of cases to 84, said Perak Director of Health Datuk Dr Juita Ghazalie.

She said the total number of villagers in hospital was 77, with 65 of them in the Gerik Hospital and 12 in the Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

"Two villagers were administered treatment by hospital staff at their houses while five people were awaiting despatch to hospital," she said in a statement.

She also said that none of the patients had been discharged from hospital. — Bernama