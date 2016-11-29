Woman assaulted, robbed while on terror ride

Posted on 29 November 2016 - 12:16am Last updated on 29 November 2016 - 12:45am

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A 54-year-old woman went through a 40-minute ordeal at the hands of six robbers who covered her face with a cloth, assaulted her, took her for a ride and robbed her of her car and valuables worth more than RM40,000 on Saturday.

Iskandar Puteri district police deputy chief, DSP Ismail Dollah said the victim's nightmare started about 7.45pm when she was waiting beside her car for a friend near a roundabout in Bukit Indah 2.

A car suddenly stopped near her car and six men, armed with sharp objects and a steering lock, got out of the car, he added.

They forced the victim to enter the front passenger seat of her car.

One of them got behind the wheel while two others sat at the back.

The other three went into their car.

Ismail said the men covered her face with a dark cloth, assaulted her and robbed her of her handphone, watch, gold chain, gold ring, a watch and RM100 cash.

After the terror ride, the men forced her out of the car at Jalan Tangki Air Susur 4 near Jalan Tun Abd Razak before speeding off.

Ismail said the victim walked some 500m before seeking help from a workshop helper.

"A police patrol car picked her up 10 minutes later," he added.

He said a special team has been set up to hunt for the six robbers.