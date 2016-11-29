Maria Chin calls for abolition of Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR: Barely hours after being released from detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah has called for Bersih supporters to canvass for the abolition of the law.

"It (Sosma) is meant to frighten and cow us so that we don't hold the rally but the people have become brave," she told the crowd at Dataran Merdeka today.

Maria also rebuffed claims that Bersih 2.0 had received a massive grant from US billionaire George Soros to carry out unconstitutional activities.

"Bersih doesn't take money from Soros foundation. They don't believe. They think we got RM3.2 million," she said, referring to the police.

Maria was speaking to a crowd of about 300 that turned up to see her in the pouring rain.

The solidarity gathering was joined by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Batu MP Tian Chua, Subang MP R. Sivarasa Rasiah and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Maria's three children were also present at the gathering as well as other activists and members of NGOs.

Maria also called on all Malaysians and Bersih supporters to get 10 friends to register as voters in the upcoming general election.

"As citizens it's your right to vote and every single vote counts," she added.