Fabric trends for spring/summer 2017: Lamé, tulle, nylon and more

CLASSIC staples like cotton, linen, wool, denim, knits, silk and synthetic materials will evidently be on the agenda this spring. However, they won't be the only fabrics on trend for the spring/summer 2017 season. At the last round of catwalk shows, held fall 2016, designers showcased creations made with more unusual materials or with seasonal updates of fabrics more often associated with winter.

Two types of tulle

Fans of lightweight fabrics like tulle can channel either romantic or mysterious vibes for SS17, rocking tulle with or without added lace. Tulle stood out as a key fabric trend at fall's SS17 shows, in two contrasting styles. On the one hand, tulle was seen in light colours, generally on short-cut pieces for a romantic and bohemian look, almost with a baby doll vibe, like at Chloé, and crafted into a voluminous miniskirt worn over loose fitting pants at Jacquemus. On the other hand, the fabric also turned up in darker colours and maxi lengths for a see-through effect at Christian Dior and at Saint Laurent, channelling a more rock 'n' roll vibe. Colourful tulle and lace creations brought an ethereal feel to the Rochas show. Tulle was spotted in spring/summer 2017 collections from Giamba and Hood by Air.

Leather and vinyl, stars of the season

Although these to ready-to-wear mainstays never entirely went away, leather and vinyl have been particularly present for the last few seasons. They'll be hard to avoid next summer since a host of brands used both materials for retro and rock 'n' roll effects. From coats, dresses, tops, and long and short jackets, to skirts, trench coats and pants, each and every piece in the womenswear wardrobe has got onboard the trend. The predominant colour was black, although some labels did use colours. Saint Laurent showed asymmetrical leather dresses, Courrèges rocked matte leather coats, Sonia Rykiel had long buttoned skirts in khaki and midnight blue, and the Dior woman strutted in leather tops and skirts. Versus Versace, Jeremy Scott, Louis Vuitton, Salvatore Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta also brought leather to their SS17 collections. Vinyl was present on the runways too, notably at Lanvin and Topshop Unique. Plus, vinyl was everywhere at Kenzo.

Lamé and metallics

2017 brings a glamorous touch to the spring/summer season, totally transforming summer nights and eveningwear attire. A futuristic, chic, rock 'n' roll and ultra-feminine ambiance prevailed on the catwalks of the four fashion capitals, with a multitude of lamé fabrics. These were spotted principally on dresses, but designers also showed lamé skirts, pants and jackets. The trend has grown considerably for SS17, as designers were previously only using lamé in small touches and details. Saint Laurent showed a dress with pleats and new texture effects, Wenda Nylon brought lamé to dresses, skirts, jackets and pants, and Balmain and Elie Saab used gold lamé for a festive and glamorous effect.

Focus on nylon

On the whole, synthetic materials are being used increasingly widely by designers and ateliers, bringing a streetwear or sportswear vibe to various pieces. Nylon was spotted on the runway at the last round of shows, with two major trends taking shape. The first is a sportswear vibe, seen at Anne Sofie Madsen, with XXL cape-style overcoats, at Stella McCartney, with an oversized parka and loose pants, and at Versace. The second puts nylon to use in a masculine/feminine style sported at Givenchy, with a jacket and pants ensemble in black nylon. Aalto previewed dresses and jumpsuits in nylon fabric.

Fur on the beach

While there weren't many fur pieces spotted on this season's runways, fur was definitely still a thing. There were fur collars at Miu Miu, as well as multicoloured coats resembling furry dressing gowns. Fendi evidently jumped onboard the trend with a handful of pieces, notably a stripe print fur, and Prada stood out with its fur-finished shoes. — AFP Relaxnews