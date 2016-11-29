2016 Umno General Assembly begins

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2016 Umno General Assembly starts today with numerous important events arranged for the whole day.

The simultaneous opening of the three Umno wings, namely, the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Movements is scheduled to take place at 8pm by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno vice-president.

The three party wings had unanimously wanted the opening to be conducted by Ahmad Zahid, who is currently carrying out the duties of the deputy president. The opening of the three wings were carried out by their respective heads, last year.

As usual party President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak will deliver his message in the President's Briefing at 2pm, to be attended by Umno Supreme Council members, Wanita, Youth and Puteri excos and division heads.

The five-day assembly involves 5,732 delegates.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to perform a ground breaking ceremony for the development of the Kuala Lumpur Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC KL), which is set to be a new landmark in the nation's capital.

In addition, several side events outside the assembly would also be held, namely, 2016 Umno Information Convention, 2016 (Women) Nadi Negara Award Ceremony and the launching of a media centre which would be opened by Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama