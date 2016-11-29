Police may rearrest Maria under Peaceful Assembly Act: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police may rearrest Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA 2012).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said although police had gathered enough information from Maria during her detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), police might rearrest her if needed.

"We released Maria early because we have gathered adequate information from her.

"However, investigations are still ongoing and we will submit the Investigation Paper (IP) to the Attorney-General's chambers soon," Khalid said in a press conference after witnessing the hand over of 10 units of Kawasaki KLX250 to be used by the ESSCom in Sabah.

On the raid of Empower's office by police yesterday, Khalid said it was because police had found evidence showing that the office had received funds from foreign bodies, such as the Open Society Foundation.

When asked why Empower's staffs were locked in their office during the raid, Khalid said it was normal procedure for them to be present during the raid, so there will be no doubt of things being stolen from the premises during the raid.

He also commented on foreign bodies interfering with local affairs, and said "If the Rakyat and non-governmental organisations love our country, we should be very careful when dealing with the foreign bodies."

