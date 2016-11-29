Najib reminds Umno members to look after public interest

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members are reminded to always look after the public interest and to strengthen party solidarity.

Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the reminder had always been raised in his speeches at the Umno General Assembly every year and he was confident that by upholding such a principle, Umno would have a strong motivation to continue to lead the nation to greater heights.

"Insya-Allah (God willing) this noble Umno struggle will continue to be blessed by Allah SWT!" said the Prime Minister in his Facebook entry today.

He also uploaded the video recording of his speech at the general assembly earlier, which among others touched on the aspects of party solidarity and patience in facing challenges. The video recording lasted three minutes and fifty seconds.

The 2016 Umno General Assembly begins today with various important events drawn out throughout the day.

The five-day general assembly involves 5,732 delegates. — Bernama