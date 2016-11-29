Berjaya Corp to open another Four Seasons Hotel in Japan within the next four years

KYOTO: Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp), which officially opened the Four Seasons Hotel and Hotel Residences Kyoto (Four Seasons Kyoto) today, is looking to open its second venture with Four Seasons in Japan in four years' time.

BCorp founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan said it has plans for another Four Seasons project in Okinawa, where it owns 100 acres of land.

"We are in the planning stage now and plan to open it four years from now. The project will probably have more rooms, some residences for sale and villas. It will probably be the best hotel in Okinawa," he told reporters at the sidelines of the opening ceremony.

The group acquired the land in Okinawa circa 2008/2009 and had previously considered developing a casino hotel on the site.

At Four Seasons Kyoto, about 50% of the 57 hotel residences has been sold at US$5,000 to US$6,000 per square foot. Tan said prices for the remaining units will be higher.

Four Seasons Kyoto opened its doors on Oct 15, 2016 with 123 hotel rooms and 57 residences. It is owned by Kyoto Higashiyama Hospitality Assets TMK, a subsidiary of Berjaya Kyoto Development (S) Pte Ltd, which is in turn a 50:50 joint venture between BCorp and Berjaya Land Bhd.