Westbrook in a hurry as Thunder down Knicks

NEW YORK: Russell Westbrook scored a quickfire eighth triple double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder overpowered the New York Knicks 112-103 on Monday.

Westbrook needed just 20 minutes on court to complete his latest masterclass, part of a haul that leaves him averaging triple-double numbers for the season.

The 28-year-old finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists in an electrifying display at Madison Square Garden – his third straight triple and 45th of his career.

Westbrook is now averaging 30.9 points per game, 11.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds for the season.

Only one player in NBA history – Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 – has ever gone an entire season averaging triple-double numbers.

Westbrook is on pace to equal Robertson's record, albeit with only 19 games of the season gone. Westbrook's display Monday helped the Thunder improve to 11-8 as the Knicks fell to 8-9.

Enes Kanter offered another offensive threat for the Thunder, rising from the bench to score 27 points and grab 10 rebounds in 28 minutes.

For the Knicks, Derrick Rose lead the scoring with 30 points seven rebounds and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 18 points. — AFP