Zahid urges Umno members to stop 'internal bickering'

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members should stop their internal bickering and close ranks as the party prepares for the 14th general election.

In making this call, vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said party members should put aside their past grievances and work towards ensuring the continuity of Barisan Nasional rule.

"We should focus on uniting the minds of our members to ensure that we are strong in facing our enemies," Ahmad Zahid said after launching his book Gendang Perang PRU: Strategi Kukuhkan Parti (General Election War Drum: Strategies to strengthen the party).

The 101-page book outlines the ten main issues in Umno that need to be resolved to ensure victory in the next general election.

Among the strategies outlined in the book is to synchonise the actions taken by its leaders and its members spiritually and mentally, and focus on the demands of urban youths.

"The contents of this book was taken from some of my speeches when I launched 33 Umno delegates meetings this year.

"It's not just to signal that the war drum has been hit but we want to develop a new spirit among our members ahead of the election," he said.

The 2016 Umno General Assembly which started today ends on Saturday. The five-day assembly involves some 5,732 delegates.