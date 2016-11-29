GE victory insignificant if country vulnerable to terror attacks, says Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Winning the coming general election would be meaningless if the country is not safe from terror attacks and was in chaos, said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Umno vice president while acknowledging the threat of Daesh, said the military and its assets alone would not suffice to curb terrorism that is proliferating across the globe.

"Just look at Syria, Iraq and the others. When they were tested, and failed to defend the public, the ones who became victims are the innocent children," the Defence Minister told a press conference after attending the Anugerah Nadi Negara awards ceremony, here, today.

Hishammuddin said if it was not for the wisdom and struggle of Umno and its leaders, the country would not have remained peaceful today.

On the recent offensives against Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria to force them out of these countries, Hishammuddin warned of the possibility that these terrorists may look at infiltrating the Southeast Asia region.

"But if it happens, we will fight them all-out," he said.

Meanwhile, 23 graduates from public, local, and foreign universities were today awarded the Anugerah Nadi Negara for their excellence in their respective fields, especially academic, politics and business, with each receiving RM1,000 cash and other gifts.

Three Anugerah Khas Tokoh Pendidik were given to Wan Saberina Wan Musa, Zainin Yunus and Khodijah Aziz for their contributions towards the development of education.

RM10,000 was also given each to Ahmad Wafi Sahedan and Nur Syakina Jamali, both past winners of the Anugerah Nadi Negara, to support them in their further studies.

The award, which was first introduced in 2009, has been given to over 120 alumni to date, and is the brainchild of Wanita Umno.