Wisma Putra arranging meeting with Suu Kyi over Rohingya issue

GEORGE TOWN: Wisma Putra is scheduling a meeting with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi following reports of escalating violence against the Rohingyas.

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will meet Suu Kyi soon over escalating violence in the western Rakhine state.

He said Malaysia was deeply concerned over incidents which some have described as ethnic cleansing.

Reezal said steps should be taken to initiate peace in the Rakhine state where Rohingya Muslims are facing sectarian violence.

"Something needs to be done," he said, after launching the 4th World Federation of Honorary Consuls (FICAC) East Asia Consular Conference today.

Concerns have grown over the treatment of the Rohingyas in Myanmar with many fleeing the country to Malaysia, Bangladesh and Thailand.

Reports estimated some 30,000 have been displaced by the violence which has escalated following communal clashes in 2012.