'More pros than cons to having nuclear plant'

JOHOR BARU: Having a nuclear power plant has more advantages for the nation rather than disadvantages, said Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuclear Malaysia) Director-General, Datuk Dr. Muhamad Lebai Juri.

However, he added, they have to justify to the government on the need to have such a plant in Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters after officiating the Radiation Protection conference and workshop 2016 here organised by the Malaysian Radiation Protection Association (MARPA) in collaboration with Malaysian Nuclear Agency and Atomatic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) today, he said: "We can develop nuclear power as part of our energy mix strategy like other countries do.”

For that, he added, they need to maximise their energy resources such as hydraulic power first in order to develop nuclear power if they really need it.

Muhamad Lebai said the public need to be educated on the pros and cons of having a nuclear power plant, especially now with technological advancements.

He also pointed out that people are concerned due to the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear accidents.

One of the main disadvantages is the difficulty in the management of nuclear waste. It takes many years to eliminate its radioactivity and risks.

To ensure security on radiation usages, Muhamad Lebai said, the authority had issued 25,000 Radiation Licences with 60% in the medical field and the rest to relevant industries and academic sector.The license is renewable for a time span of between one to three years.