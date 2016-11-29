10 issues Umno should tackle to win GE14 according to Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno members should stop their internal bickering and close ranks as the party prepares for the 14th general election said Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said party members should put aside their past grievances and work towards ensuring the Barisan Nasional's grip on Putrajaya remained.

"We should unite so that we are strong in facing our enemies," Ahmad Zahid said after launching his book Gendang Perang PRU: Strategi Kukuhkan Parti (General Election War Drum: Strategies to strengthen the party).

The 101-page book outlines Ahmad Zahid's vision and 10 issues the party had to tackle to win the next general election.

The ten issues highlighted in the book are:



1. People's power:

Zahid pointed that Umno's failure to win in several areas in the past elections is a show of people's power and Umno should stop blaming others and change its methods to win over the voters.



2. One tune, one step:

Umno and its Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties have a problem of inconsistency in its actions and urged all leaders to be united and set aside their differences. There is also the issue of "inside persons", he said, who help the opposition by providing information to them.

3. Unity and teamwork:

There are arrogant leaders who prioritise themselves over the party's struggle and do not care about the grassroots.

Using fireflies as an analogy, Zahid said that when the insects gather, their light shine far brighter than when they are alone.

4. Satay politics:

Satay politics refers to certain people in the party who would "fan the flames" and incite more problems. Zahid said this culture should stop as it only caused more damage in the party.

5. Sharing responsibility:

Another problem is that there is a lack of understanding among Umno members and its BN component.

"If we want to be strong and sturdy, the grassroots must be loyal and follow the instructions of the leaders.

"Leaders have weaknesses because they are not omnipotent and need the help of others," Zahid said.



6. Groundwork:

Zahid said local leaders tend to meet the people on the ground only on special occasions such as during elections or when a top leader visited, thus making it difficult for the people to trust them.

He added the leaders need to be able to win the hearts and minds of the rakyat by doing their groundwork, he said.

7. Cah keting (Sabotage)

Zahid said that people do not resent Umno as a party, but the negativity of small group who always caused internal conflicts. He said these people pit people against each other for their own personal gains.

8. Hipsters

Noting the challenges to woo the support of urban youths, Zahid said the 'hipster' culture is fast becoming a trend among middle-class youth in the city.

"Leaders do not put much attention and are unaware of the changes in values happening to the urban community," he noted while stressing that they were an important group of people in the cities who needed to be cultivated.

9. Longevity and loyalty

Umno need to have leaders who are competitive and durable as they need to be able to face challenges.

Members, meanwhile, need to be loyal not just to the leaders but most importantly, to the party.

"Leaders come and go, but the party is the core of their fight," Zahid said.

10. Culture of comfort

Zahid said some leaders were too confident being in a comfort zone and believed that they would not face problems in defending their seats.

"The reality, this is part of the cause how Umno lost several states to the opposition," he said.