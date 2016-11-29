High Court strikes out Maria Chin's 'habeas corpus' application

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersih 2.0 steering committee chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah's "habeas corpus" (unlawful detention) application to challenge her detention under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, was struck out by a High Court.

Maria had wanted to proceed with other prayers in the application, stating that there are "live" issues to be decided, for future references, despite the fact that she was released after 10 days, at about 4.30pm on Nov 28, 2016.

Today, High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Nordin Hassan said the legal advisor of the Home Ministry had sent a letter, informing Maria's release and that they were not filing an affidavit – in – reply, to the "habeas corpus" application.

He said it is no longer necessary for the court to decide on writ of habeas corpus.

"The court is in no position to decide on the writ (habeas corpus). No affidavit-in-reply was filed, what more to decide on the damages," said Nordin.

"The application of writ of habeas corpus is struck out," ruled Nordin. No order as to the cost.

In the application, Maria named Supt Tham Lai Kuan (head of classified crimes investigation unit, Bukit Aman) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Home Minister and the government of Malaysia as the respondents.

She was also seeking for an order for an immediate release. Maria was released on Monday, just one day before the hearing of the application.

Apart from her release, Maria was seeking for an order for her to be brought to the court and that no other imposition is made against her under Sosma or other laws. She sought for damages, cost and any other reliefs deemed fit by the court.

Maria's eldest son, Azumin Mohamad Yunus, 23, had filed a supporting affidavit for the application, saying Maria was arrested at about 3.10pm on Nov 18, 2016 from her office.

Earlier, Maria's lawyer Gurdial Singh Nijar said there were five prayers in the application and two prayers were rendered "academic" after Maria's release while three others are still "live" issue.

"Despite the fact that Maria is released, it is "live" issues and affects the public interest," said Gurdial, adding that they have claimed for damages, among others.

He said the court should consider whether Maria's initial arrest was right or wrong in law as a detention under Sosma is a matter of public interest. "This issue goes beyond Maria Chin Abdullah," said Gurdial.

"Let's deal with it," said Gurdial, adding that a line must be drawn for future references as more arrests are expected.

In reply, Home Ministry's legal advisor Mohd Al Saifi Hashim said they were supposed to file affidavit in-reply on Monday but once Maria was released, the main issues in the application became academic while other issues were not "live" issues and asked the court not to consider other prayers. "This is not the right forum," he said, adding that seeking for damages is a civil remedy.

Lawyer Datuk S.Ambiga, Eric Paulsen and Melissa Sasidharan appeared for Maria.