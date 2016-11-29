Making it into the final 3 of FIFA Puskas Award will be highlight of Faiz's career

GEORGE TOWN: Getting into the top three of the FIFA Puskas Award will be the highlight of his career according to Penang attacking midfielder Mohd Faiz Subri (pix).

The 29-year-old said being nominated for the annual award which recognises some of the best goals scored worldwide was already like a dream come true.

He said he still found it a little bit surreal to be mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Neymar of Barcelona.

Both the Argentinean and Brazillian respectively are two of the 10 nominated for the award.

"I was shocked after finding out I was one of the finalists for the award. It is not often a Malaysian footballer can be in the running to win such a prestigious award.

"It is not easy to get a chance like this," he told theSun in a phone interview as he is away on holiday with his family during the off-season.

The award is named after Ferenc Puskas, a striker who played for Real Madrid in the 1950s and 60s, widely considered one of the most prolific attackers with 512 goals in 528 games.

Those who win via voting on the FIFA website are judged to have scored the most aesthetically pleasing goal for the year.

Voting continues until Dec 3 when the top three will be announced and another round of voting will take place to choose the winner.

On his future plans, Mohd Faiz said he wants to continue as an attacking force for the Penang state team whom he is contracted to until 2018.

He said competing in the Malaysian Super League (the top football league in the country) was tough but he was up to the task.

"I want to do better in the coming season," he said, adding he aims to improve on his two-goal return.

Mohd Faiz, who can play upfront or as a winger on both flanks, will return to training in December while the League is expected to begin in January next year but the fixtures have yet to be announced.