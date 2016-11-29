Police close several roads in Kuala Terengganu due to flood

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police acted swiftly to temporarily closed several routes in and around the city due to flood following heavy rain since 4am today.

Bernama checks in Jalan Sultan Omar near the Terengganu police contingent headquarters, Jalan Batu Kamaruddin and Jalan Batu Buruk revealed that these roads were covered by 0.3m of water.

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman, when contacted, said the initiative was taken to ensure smooth traffic flow after the water level began rising at 9am.

"Jalan Serating to Merchang (Marang) is also temporarily closed to light vehicles in both directions after it was submerged in 0.6m of water for 100m.

"Until now only the route from Serating to Merchang (Marang) is under water and is not passable to light vehicles," he told Bernama here today.

So far the situation was under control and the police were monitoring and patrolling flood risk areas, he said.

He also reminded the public to stay calm and adhere to advice of the authorities before taking any measures. — Bernama