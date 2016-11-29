Experimental learning

ACCORDING to the famous psychologist David Kolb, experiential learning involves learning from experience. It is a process where knowledge is created through the transformation of experience and knowledge, resulting from the combinations of grasping and transforming experience.

This is the value that is imbued in the Sunway University's premier dual award Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme.

Addressing the new intake of MBA students during an induction programme recently, Sunway University MBA programme chair Dr Michael Dent stressed on the importance of experiential learning and critical analysis.

Noting that surface learning may suffice in passing an undergraduate programme, he said things are a little different for an MBA programme as it involves critical analysis and seeing things in a different perspective.

“Undergraduate degree is about memorising, completing formulas and writing essays. An MBA, however, is about critical analysis where you need to look at things in different perspectives and see what are the other options. So, there might not be a right answer,” he said.

Dent also urged the students who are from diverse background to learn from each another.

He also shared some MBA survival tips such as time management, speed reading and note-taking skills with the students.

“Active learning and interactive learning classroom activities improve learning for students and ‘active’ is the core of the programme curriculum,” he added.

Among the students who were present during the orientation was Chin Chee Leong, who found the orientation programme very beneficial.

Chin, who is heading a software development team in a multinational company based in Cyberjaya, chose to pursue his postgraduate studies to improve his leadership skills.

“There are two reasons why I chose Sunway University for my MBA – one is because of its dual award and its triple accreditation.

“Besides this, the programme gives me an opportunity to broaden my skills that I can apply to my job,” he added.

Chin, who commended the interactive orientation session and a good of mix of people in his class, foresees some challenges in juggling between work and completing the MBA.

Also present during the orientation programme was Sunway University’s Business School dean Prof Steve Williams.

“An MBA is definitely a good investment for those looking for career advancement and I believe that this is the best MBA programme available in Malaysia. It is going to be both challenging and rewarding for the students,” said Williams.

The MBA dual award programme, validated by the Lancaster University, is one of Sunway University’s premier programmes, tailored for aspiring managers with the ambition to become strategic leaders within increasingly complex organisational and business environment.

Upon completion, graduates will receive two certificates, one from Sunway University and one from Lancaster University.

Sunway University is having its preview session on Dec 3 at 12.30pm at its Graduate Centre.

To reserve a place at the preview or to find out more information about the programme, call 03-7491 8701 or visit https://university.sunway.edu.my/Business-School/Master-BusinessAdminist...