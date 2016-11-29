Sarawak Energy gives RM200,000 to Bakun Charitable Trust

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy remains committed to supporting the education of the Penans in Belaga and those affected by the Murum hydroelectric power project by contributing to the Bakun Charitable Trust for the second year.

Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Sharbini Suhaili presented a cheque of RM200,000 to Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing, who is also chairman of Bakun Charitable Trust, at the latter’s office at the State Legislative Building here today.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Sarawak Energy and Bakun Charitable Trust last year to provide further education support for the Penans in the Belaga district, especially those directly affected by the newly completed Murum HEP.

Sharbini said that Sarawak Energy was pleased with the outcome of this education investment as there were already results produced within one year.

He said this year 266 students from two primary schools in Murum received incentive awards for attendance and academic performance, representing almost 80 per cent of the students in the schools.

“This social investment and support also looks at preparing the community for employment opportunities and so far 17 Penan youth had completed a six-month training at the Centre of Technical Excellence here,” he said.

He said the fund is specially used for the delivery of education support to the Penan communities in the Belaga District, including the seven resettled villages affected by Murum HEP and leverages on Bakun Charitable Trust’s experience and resources.

The beneficiaries are residents of the six Penan villages and sole Kenyah Badeng village from Murum Resettlement and another 19 Penan communities from throughout the Belaga district. — Bernama