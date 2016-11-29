Sugarcane juice trader jailed 24 months for molesting girlfriend's daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A sugarcane juice trader was sentenced to 24 months jail by the Magistrate's Court here today after he pleaded guilty to two counts of molesting his girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter.

Abd Rahim Yusuf, 28, was jailed 20 months on the first charge and 24 months on the second charge for using criminal force with intent to outrage the girl's modesty at a shop house in Taman Pandan Mewah, here, at 6am in early May and at 4.30pm in the middle of May.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof ordered the sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on June 23.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the penalties, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, the victim, who lived with the accused, did not tell her mother about the incident because he had threatened to hit her, but told her school's headmaster and counselling teacher.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abdul Razak had urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence as the offence was serious.

Abd Rahim, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had repented. — Bernama