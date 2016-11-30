MACC freezes RM23m found in account of local council officer and building contractor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today froze over RM23 million found in the bank accounts of a local council official and a building contractor who were detained in Malacca on Monday for power abuse and corruption.

MACC sources said the senior official of a local council in Malacca who is Datuk was remanded for four days from today at the Ayer Keroh magistrate's court.

It is learnt that investigators froze RM11 million found in 22 bank accounts of the 55-year-old Datuk and his families members.

Sources also said that the MACC also froze another RM12 million detected in 24 bank accounts of the 70-year-old buidling contractor.

The man was remanded for five days at the Putrajaya magistrates court today.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Azam Baki who confirmed the recovery of the RM23 million found in the bank accounts of both suspects said investigations will be carried out to determine if the funds are linked to corrupt practises by the duo.

On Monday, the MACC detained the Datuk for allegedly taking kickbacks from work contracts and abusing his powers in awarding contracts to companies he had favoured.

Soon after, the MACC summoned the contractor for questioning at its headquarters in Putrajaya before detaining him at 8.30pm.