Get ready for GE14: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak's message to the Umno delegates during an hour long pre-council meeting was loud and clear – get ready for the 14th general election.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamalauddin said the party president told party members to start early preparations in anticipation of the election.

"We are not sure yet when the election will take place, but the war horn has been sounded for us to do our job.

"And also for us to ensure that Umno is ready to face the general election. That alone is a very important message," he told reporters after the briefing, which is traditionally held before the assembly which begins today.

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said Najib wanted delegates to make sure Umno is geared up for the polls and focus on the rakyat.

"Najib wants us to champion the rakyat and deliver for them, so that we remain a party that always defended people," he said.

Annuar said Najib also explained what he had done as a president of the party and as the Prime Minister of the country over the last year.

Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos explained that Najib had spoken of how several leaders whom he had supported before having turned their back on him, including former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

"Najib shared how when he was facing a challenging time, no one came to his aid or supported him. To me, his explanation will motivate Umno members further into working even harder," he said.