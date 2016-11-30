KL PWTC complex will become new Kuala Lumpur iconic landmark

KUALA LUMPUR: The capital city of Kuala Lumpur will soon have another iconic landmark when the new KL Putra World Trade Centre (KL PWTC) is completed within the next four years.

PWTC KL will include the construction of new office buildings, the Putrade Hall and a six-star hotel with a 70-storey tower, as well as the redevelopment of the Tun Razak 1 and 2 halls and the upgrading of the existing buildings namely, the Menara Dato Onn building, the Merdeka Hall, the Tun Hussein Onn Hall and the Tun Dr Ismail Hall.

The 70-storey tower which will be built on the Putra Bus Terminal site, here with a floor area of 1.2 million square feet (111,484m²) facing the old PWTC building will also become the new Umno headquarters building.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the new building was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is also Umno president, at a ceremony to announce the redevelopment of the PWTC, held on the top floor of the Putra Bus Terminal today.

The Prime Minister said physical construction work on the 70-storey tower would begin on May 11, 2017 in conjunction with the birth of Umno.

The project, which will be implemented by Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), will also comprise a mosque that can accommodate a congregation of 5,000 at any one time and a two-storey shopping podium.

Overall, the 70-storey PWTC KL tower will exude a unique architecture, inspired by traditional Malay outfit or sarong that is shorter than normal known as 'samping' and curves of the 'keris' (a Malay dagger).

The concept which represents a combination of old and new elements will bring a new attraction in Kuala Lumpur to a higher level and at the same time maintaining the old structure to remember the past.

The 70-storey tower which is developed in conjunction with Umno's 70th anniversary will also accommodate offices, a 250-room six-star hotel, restaurants and a lounge area which will offer a breathtaking view of Kuala Lumpur from the top floor of the building.

The Tun Razak 1 and 2 Halls will be joined to become a new world-class two-storey hall with a floor area of 308,173 square feet (26,630m²).

Spanning an area of 491,640 square feet (45,675m²), the Putrade Hall which will have new facilities and can accommodate 54,000 at a time for various events such as conventions, wedding receptions and international conferences.

The Tun Hussein Onn Hall and the Tun Dr Ismail Hall which are currently situated at the existing PWTC building will be upgraded into local business centres, as well as venues for corporate events.

Also upgraded is the Dewan Merdeka and the Dato Onn Tower which is the current Umno headquarters building.

All of the PWTC KL development components are also in line with the River of Life and the Kuala Lumpur Walkway projects.

The Umno's 70th Anniversary celebration and the groundbreaking of the PWTC KL were held in conjunction with the 2016 Umno General Assembly, which commenced today and will conclude on Dec 3. — Bernama