Police raid drug laboratory in Ipoh, seize RM1.2m

IPOH: Police raided two drug processing laboratories and seized drugs worth RM1.2 million today.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Investigation Department deputy director Datuk Kang Chez Chiang said police arrested 11 foreigners and seized 16.8kg of syabu and 50 grammes of ganja in the raids.

"Three Sri Lankan men aged between 26 and 39, a 55-year-old man from Greece, a 20-year-old Indonesian woman and six locals aged between 34 and 44 were picked up in eight separate raids between 6am and 2pm in the city," he told reporters here today, adding that the foreigners possessed valid travel documents.

Kang said following a two and a half months surveillance, a team from Bukit Aman and the Perak Narcotics department raided eight houses in Taman Teh Teng Seng, Taman Mirindy, Taman Buntong, Taman Silibin, Sungai Pari and Sungai Siput.

The laboratories were discovered in Taman Silibin and Sungai Pari.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.