Umno new headquarters, an inspiration to party members

KUALA LUMPUR: It is hoped that the construction of the KL Putra World Trade Centre (KL PWTC) which will be the new Umno headquarters can be an inspiration to party members to continue to struggle for the race, religion and country.

In making this call, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the spirit of Umno formed the backbone of the building whereby it was built through the tears and sweat of every party member and leader.

"It is a symbol of loyalty, sincerity and spirit of Umno members in empowering the struggle of the Malays.

This is a historic day for us, the successors of Umno leadership," he said in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony of KL Putra World Trade Centre, here today.

Umno's success as the pillar of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government would not have been achieved today without the strong support of the millions of party members, said Najib.

He said the success and blessings of the party were also enjoyed by Malaysians as a whole.

"Much has been achieved by the country to date. Barisan Nasional as a responsible government, and with the strong support of Umno and its coalition partners, has always fulfilled its pledges by providing services for the Malaysian people.

"Umno does not only serve the Malays but all races regardless of race, religion or background," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the physical construction work of the 70-storey building complex was expected to begin on May 11, 2017 in conjunction with the birth of Umno.

Najib said the Kuala Lumpur iconic landmark would feature an integrated environment comprising a hotel, 70-storey office building, new halls and a mosque which could accommodate a congregation of 5,000 people.

Najib said with the construction of the new headquarters, the existing Tun Razak Hall would be transformed as a two-storey hall, while the Merdeka Hall, the Tun Hussein Onn Hall and the Tun Dr Ismail Hall would be upgraded as a local business centre and venue for corporate events.

According to him, the architecture of the transformation project was inspired by the Malay traditional dress taken from the unique designs of the 'samping', the blades of the keris and the carvings on the hilt of the keris.

Recalling the history of the present Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), Najib said the building had stood strong for the past 31 years and was an eyewitness to the trials and tribulations of Umno especially during the party assemblies.

"We laugh, cry, debate, share opinions, and have differences of opinion. The wall, floor and roof of the Merdeka Hall witnessed the many stories experienced by Umno in its struggles to champion the cause of the Malays," he said. — Bernama