Zahid pledges loyalty to Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight pledged his loyalty to party number one Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in front of thousands of delegates attending the opening ceremony for the party's three wings.

In stating this, the Umno vice-president said he was given the trust by the party leadership to carry the responsibility of Umno deputy president, a post left in a vacuum after the sacking of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last June.

The deputy prime minister added that he never saw the task given to him for his own personal gain.

"This is a test to evaluate my loyalty to the helmsman of Umno's vessel. I pledge that I will continue to stand behind the the helmsman to steer the cruise of this vessel through the seas and onwards to the island of victory.

"This is the promise of Zahid Hamidi," he said in his speech during the ceremony at Putra World Trade Centre here.

MORE TO FOLLOW