Opposition just like Nazis

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi likened the opposition to German Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his army for their propaganda attacking the ruling government.

The Umno vice-president said the Nazi army had used radio and film to carry out their creative propaganda, allowing them to influence the mind of more than 80 million Germans.

He added the success of the Nazis was due to the effective propaganda strategies that was based on lies.

"The opposition's plot in this country is almost similar. They shower the rakyat with 'candies' with their propaganda as if the country is on the brink of bankruptcy, and other allegations and false stories," he said at the joint opening of the Puteri, Pemuda and Wanita wings' assembly tonight.

"We need to feel worried to see such changes happening to our society," he said, elaborating the changes had caused the emergence of hate politics.

In ending his World War II tale, Ahmad Zahid said Hitler later claimed his own life, while his propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels and his family all committed suicide.