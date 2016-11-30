Don't neglect lower and middle class groups: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) stressed the importance of addressing issues faced by the lower and middle class groups in order not to lose votes.

The Umno vice-president said failing to appeal to the these groups may eventually turn them into "silent killers" against the government.

"I understand if the problems faced by these groups are not addressed properly, they may start shying away from us.

"This will definitely cause dissatisfaction among them, and it is worrying that they may, in the future, be a silent killer to the government," he told some 3,000 Umno delegates when officiating the party's wings' conferences, tonight.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, stressed that the government remains committed to addressing the burdens faced by the B40 and M40 groups, including the rising cost of living.

"We should always strive to explain to the rakyat that the government's main agenda has always been to increase the public's standard of living.

"And this can be seen in the implementation of the People's Housing Project (PPR), the opening of 150 Agrobazaar Rakyat Malaysia, and others," he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid urged members of Umno wings to utilise cyberspace to fan off any accusations, criticism, and attacks by their political enemies.

"We should be proactive in looking for our opponents' weaknesses by using facts that can convince the public, and strive to put ourselves closer to the rakyat through social media," he said.