Presidential institutions make Umno strong

KUALA LUMPUR: The presidential institutions in Umno are the ones that makes the party strong, said party vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

Speaking at the joint opening of the Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings tonight, Ahmad Zahid said the institutions are an integral part for the party to fend off attacks from outside and betrayal within the party.

"Allah has placed Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak as our president, thus I urge all delegates to pledge their loyalty, not only through your lips but also in your hearts," Ahmad Zahid told about 3,000 delegates at Dewan Merdeka Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) here.

Ahmad Zahid added Umno members should distance themselves from munafiks (two-faced) as they would betray the party.

"Umno should stay clear of these type of people, who always speak lies, always break their promises, and when they are given the trust, they betray us," he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister said Umno has undergone a mature rejuvenation and has successfully contributed to Malaysia as a whole.

He added the members should preserve Umno and forget past grievances, and personal political goals to have a better chance in winning the upcoming General Elections.

"Focus on our strength and attract more support and gain people's confidence,"

"We have no choice but to win the 14th General Elections," he said.